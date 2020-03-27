U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the U.K. has become the first world leader to confirm he's tested positive for the new coronavirus disease.
In a tweet sent Friday morning, Johnson said in a video statement that he had only mild symptoms and that he would continue to lead Britain's COVID-19 response while adopting the necessary isolation measures.
Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.— Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020
I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.
Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri
Johnson said he had "a temperature and a persistent cough. And on the advice of the chief medical officer, I've taken a test that has come out positive. So I am working from home, I'm self isolating, and that's entirely the right thing to do."
"But be in no doubt that I can continue, thanks to the wizardry of modern technology, to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fight back against coronavirus," he said.
