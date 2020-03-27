Prince Harry, Jon Bon Jovi and the Invictus Games Choir Drop Charity Single 'Unbroken'

Jon Bon Jovi and the Invictus Games Choir have some words of encouragement in these difficult times. On Thursday, Bon Jovi shared the new rendition of his military-inspired song, "Unbroken," on YouTube.

Last month, the rocker met up with Prince Harry at Abbey Road Studios in London to record the single to help promote the upcoming Invictus Games, which allows disabled veterans to compete in athletic challenges. While Harry got into the recording booth with Bon Jovi, he decided not to lend his voice to the song.

"Although The Duke was unable to sing, leaving the vocals to the professionals, the special single that was recorded in Studio 2 where The Beatles recorded 11 out of their 13 albums, and will be released in March in support of the @WeAreInvictusGames," the Sussex Royal account revealed at the time of the recording.

Proceeds from the song will go to the Invictus Games Foundation.

Since the recording took place, the coronavirus pandemic has hit the world. Earlier this month, Prince Harry announced that the 2021 games have been postponed a year.

"This decision was the most sensible -- and safest -- option for all of you, for your family and everyone else involved in these games," he said. "I know how disappointed you all must be. This is a focus that so many of you need. I would encourage you maintain that focus as best as you can. The good thing is you have an extra 12 or so months to be even fitter, to get even fitter than you already are, to be at your absolute top mental and physical fitness."

Since that time, Harry's 71-year-old father, Prince Charles, has been diagnosed with coronavirus, and the rest of his family remains isolated around the United Kingdom.

