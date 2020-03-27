Mariah Carey Turns 50! Relive Her Best Moments With ET

It's Mariah Carey's special day!

The singer turned 50 on Friday, and started off her day in the recording studio. Carey posted a smiling photo of herself with headphones around her neck and a microphone in front of her.

"Starting 327 with a new song 🎙💖 #stayhome," she captioned the pic, which had fans speculating that she was going to release new music. The "We Belong Together" songstress has had an incredible decades-spanning career, and ET has been with Carey every step of the way.

In honor of Mimi’s 50th 'anniversary,' as she befittingly loves to say, ET is looking back at some of our best moments with the one and only Carey.

From ET's first interview with Carey in 1990, to our most recent one in 2019, where she teased her memoir, Carey has always been open and candid about her feelings.

ET was there when she took home her first two GRAMMY Awards, including Best New Artist, in 1991.

"I don't know [where I'm going to put my GRAMMYs] because I don't have a mantel or anything," she told ET backstage at the time. "So I guess I’ll put them on my shelf."

In 1994, ET was with Carey while she promoted her mega-hit, holiday single, "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

"When I did this right here, I was really in the snow. That's the album cover," she shared. "And it was the end of the day. Doing the photo shoot, this is actual snow, so I really froze my little self to death for my fans."

On multiple occasions, she also opened up about why she loves connecting with her fans, telling ET in 1997, "The most important thing for me is to touch and see and connect with the fans that have waited for hours to see me. And my security was like, 'Don't go over there,' but I can’t neglect the people who make me successful."

From there, Carey invited cameras to the set of her music videos, press tours, concerts and more. In 2014, she even shared which song of hers was playing when her twins, Moroccan and Monroe, were born.

"The birth of the twins, I had a playlist and they were born to the Madison Square Garden version of 'Fantasy,' so it was applause, applause," she revealed. "Because now I'll bring them onstage and when they have to leave, Miss Monroe is like, 'Bring me back to my mommy.'"

See all the moments and more in the video above.

