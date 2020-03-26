Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis Give Round of Applause to Doctors & Nurses Amid Coronavirus

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are clapping for a good cause.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's three kids are thanking people in the medical field, carers, GPs, volunteers and more for their help amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a video posted on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's official Instagram on Thursday, the six, four and almost 2-year-old mini royals are seen smiling and clapping, with Charlotte giggling at the end.

"To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you. #ClapForOurCarers #ClapForCarers #ThankYouNHS #ClapForNHS," the caption reads.

Just last week, William opened up about helping those who are being affected by coronavirus.

"Whenever and wherever adversity strikes, the people of the United Kingdom have a unique ability to pull together," William, 37, said in the video. "The way that local communities support those affected shows the very best of our values and human nature."

"The public’s desire to help in the wake of tragedy needs to be managed and channeled in the best possible way, which is why the establishment of the National Emergencies Trust was so important," he added.

William's message came the same day that ET learned that the duke's eldest children, George and Charlotte, would have remote learning at home. Charlotte started at Thomas's Battersea in London with her older brother, George, last September.

The transition to remote learning came weeks after the school confirmed that a few students at the school had been self-isolated while they awaited test results for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, it was announced that Prince Charles, William's father, tested positive for COVID-19. Clarence House shared that the 71-year-old Prince of Wales is showing "mild symptoms" but is said to be in "good health." His wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has also been tested, but does not currently have the virus. They are both self-isolating at their home in Scotland.

Clarence House said Charles "has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual."

