Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Why She Deleted Son Mason's Instagram Account

Mason Disick's Instagram account didn't last long -- because mom Kourtney Kardashian shut it down!

The reality star took to her own Insta account on Wednesday for a live chat with her pal and Poosh partner Sarah Howard, where she opened up about her son's brief stint on social media earlier this week.

"He started an Instagram yesterday, he didn't ask us," Kourtney explained, noting that while 10-year-old Mason doesn't yet have a cell phone of his own, he does have access to an iPad and a laptop he uses for schoolwork.

However, as soon as Mason's mom found out about the "@masondisickofficial" account, she went into mama bear mode. "I made it private, and then he turned it back to public without me knowing," she recounted, noting that she then decided to shut it down entirely. "It's gone."

"I did delete it, because Scott and I just felt like, he isn't...He's 10," she added of her and ex Scott Disick's decision to keep their eldest son off of social media for now. "I think there's an age limit with Instagram, I think it's 13...but just in general, I think on Instagram, the thing that really worries me with kids is just comments. People can be so mean."

She's confident in this week's parenting decision, but it was a different story when Howard asked how she'll manage when all three of her kids -- Kourtney and Scott also share a 7-year-old daughter, Penelope, and a 5-year-old son, Reign -- are teenagers.

"I have no idea," she said with a laugh. "I can't even imagine."

While Kourtney's keeping Mason off of Instagram for now, it seems he is allowed on TikTok. Mason, his mom and his siblings took part in the viral Global.jones Dance Challenge on the popular app earlier this year, and aunt Khloe Kardashian even sent a shout out for her fans to follow him.

