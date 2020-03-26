Blac Chyna Calls Out Rob Kardashian for Daughter Dream's Alleged Burns

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are once again having parenting problems.

In a statement given to ET on Thursday, Chyna's lawyer details how her client is "fearful" for her daughter, Dream Kardashian's, safety after the 3-year-old allegedly received a second severe leg burn while at her father's home. ET has reached out to Kardashian for comment.

"In late February, Dream returned to Chyna’s home after visiting her father, Rob Kardashian, with a first degree burn on her leg. Rob admitted that Dream had received the severe burn at his home and promised it would never happen again. Chyna immediately sought out and obtained appropriate medical treatment for Dream’s burn," the statement alleges. "When Dream returned to Chyna’s home on Saturday, March 21 after visiting her father, Chyna was shocked and extremely upset to discover that Dream had suffered a second severe burn very near the first burn on her leg."

"When Chyna reached out to Rob to find out what had happened to their daughter, Rob initially lied to Chyna and denied that Dream’s second burn happened at his home. Rob then changed his story and had his nanny send a text message admitting that Dream received the second burn at Rob’s house from a hot lightbulb," the statement claims. "Chyna again sought medical care for Dream and learned that the most recent burn on her leg was a second degree burn."

Per the statement, to protect Dream's "physical and emotional well-being," Chyna contacted Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) and the police to request an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Dream’s second-degree burn. "Any responsible parent would do the same," the statement reads.

"Chyna has since learned that the nanny who was allegedly watching Dream when she was burned both times will no longer work for Rob. While that development is a good start, Chyna will do everything within her power to ensure Dream’s safety during her visitations with her father," the statement says, adding that "at a minimum, this will include Chyna’s approval of Rob’s new nanny. Chyna still wants her daughter to be allowed visitations with her father. However, she also of course wants to ensure that Dream is never burned again (or injured by other neglectful conduct) while visiting her father."

The statement concludes by stating, "It is very important for the American public to know that our brave law enforcement and DCFS personnel are still working to protect children during the coronavirus pandemic."

Meanwhile, in a statement provided to ET by Kardashian’s attorney, Marty Singer, he confirms that Dream had "two accidents in the last month" and the 33-year-old took the appropriate measures to help his daughter.

"First and foremost, the health, safety and well-being of Dream is and has always been Rob’s top priority. Rob’s current nanny of the last two years has a high risk pregnancy and in the process of leaving his employment at will. Unfortunately Dream has had two accidents in the last month while with this nanny," the statement reads. "Rob treated Dream appropriately and Chyna was informed. Following an investigation by the DCFS and the police, in which Rob fully cooperated, he has every reason to believe that there will be no findings of any safety issues in his home."

The statement also alleges that "on multiple occasions third parties have called on DCFS to visit Chyna’s home for treatment of Dream and within the last month, Dream has arrived to Rob from Chyna with many unexplained injuries including rashes, cuts, bruises and a dislocated arm. Just this past Saturday while Chyna was claiming that she was so concerned about Dream’s safety, Chyna posted a video on Instagram depicting 3-year-old Dream on her 7-year-old brother’s back while he was jumping on a trampoline."

“It is unfortunate that Chyna feels the need to publicly miscommunicate the situation and has once again wasted valuable public resources by calling first responders in a desperate attempt to smear Rob’s name in response to his ongoing lawsuit against her for full custody of their daughter,” the statement continues.

“In his ongoing lawsuit for full custody of Dream, Rob has had grave concerns about his daughter’s safety in Chyna’s care, and is grateful for the brave witnesses who have come forward to testify regarding the danger which Chyna presents their daughter in her home. His motion was set to be heard yesterday March 24 but will be moved due to the Coronavirus pandemic. He eagerly awaits the opportunity to present the available evidence at the earliest opportunity,” the statement adds. "Neither Rob or Chyna have visitation as both parties have joint legal and physical custody as they have since 2017."

While the former couple has had their fair share of ups and downs, Kardashian celebrated his 33rd birthday last week, with a source telling ET that the father of one is doing "really well."

"Rob is great and doing really well!" the source said. "Rob continues to work on staying healthy for himself and his daughter, Dream."

"He and his family have a great relationship, and truly value family time. He loves having his nieces and nephews around and having them spend time with Dream," ET's source added. "Now that most of the family has young kids growing up together, the family is tighter than ever."

