Sadie Robertson Wants to Help Brides Who Had to Postpone Their Weddings Because of Coronavirus
Sadie Robertson wants brides everywhere to feel special amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The 22-year-old former Duck Dynasty star took to Instagram earlier this week to share her desire to help out brides who've had to cancel or postpone their big days.
"I know so many people are being affected by COVID-19 in many different ways, but a group of people that has especially been on my heart lately are the ones who have had to cancel/postpone their weddings due to the circumstances," Robertson wrote. "Being a bride this past year, I know how much planning, scheduling, anticipation and excitement goes into your wedding day. I have been racking my brain with what I can do to help, and I know nothing can fix the frustration that would come having to cancel or postpone your wedding, but I would love to encourage you on what would have been your big day."
Robertson then asked her followers to comment on the post with what was supposed to have been their wedding dates and to fill out forms telling her about their love stories. She noted that she would then send those brides special gifts on their dates in addition to offering them three months of free membership on her empowerment website, LO Fam, which offers "prayer, support, and encouragement" in an online community.
View this post on Instagram
I know so many people are being affected by COVID-19 in many different ways, but a group of people that has especially been on my heart lately are the ones who have had to cancel/postpone their weddings due to the circumstances. Being a bride this past year, I know how much planning, scheduling, anticipation and excitement goes into your wedding day. I have been racking my brain with what I can do to help, and I know nothing can fix the frustration that would come having to cancel or postpone your wedding, but I would love to encourage you on what would have been your big day. You are not alone - you are so seen - i have spoken to a couple people who’s weddings have been affected, and i know there are many more. So if you’re a bride whose wedding has been affected by COVID-19: 1-comment your wedding date below 2-go to the link in my bio to fill out a google form with your address, details about your wedding and relationship 💍😍 I want to send you a little something on that day to lift your spirits, because even though it might not be your wedding day it should most definitely be a SPECIAL DAY💗 I also want to give you 3 free months on my LO fam online gathering where we have just created a bridal support group for those walking through this. I know there are a lot of you going through this, perhaps you can be there for one another. I’m so with you - sending so much love to all of you girls, XO💗 tag a bride you know needs a little encouragement 💍💘
On Tuesday, Robertson updated her fans noting that almost 40,000 brides commented on the original post and that thousands of forms were filled out.
"Wow, I can not believe how many of your weddings are affected by this time and I’m so so so sorry to hear that," she wrote. "Keep in mind this is just ya girl sending something out with my little team. All that being said we are working our little quarantine butts off to get the quantity of gifts to send y’all :) But with the large number we had to cap it at 5,000 brides for now."
View this post on Instagram
BRIDES! Wow, I can not believe how many of your weddings are affected by this time and I’m so so so sorry to hear that 😭 SO here is the thing, almost 40,000 people commented 😶 and thousandsss of forms were filled out, but keep in mind this is just ya girl sending something out with my little team. All that being said we are working our little quarantine butts off to get the quantity of gifts to send y’all :) But with the large number we had to cap it at 5,000 brides for now. We want ALL of you to feel seen and celebrated though so here is what we are gonna do. 1) for EVERYONE who filled out a form yesterday you will get an email with an LO fam code this week. We also had our friends @considerthewldflwrs jump in wanting to celebrate you too so in the email we will add a little happy from them 💗 (YAY) 2) if you were too late to fill out the form yesterday we still want to give you 1 free month on LO fam - link is in my bio. we are almost done setting up our bridal support group that you can join with all of these other amazing girls in the same situation as you. I am also working on writing a workshop we can all do together in this group during our quarantine time. LOVE YALL! Now I’m gonna get to writing and getting you out a little gift XO!
She offered everyone who had filled out forms a code to her site, adding, "I am also working on writing a workshop we can all do together in this group during our quarantine time."
Robertson tied the knot with Christian Huff in November 2019, and this past February, she told ET Live that there's always a possibility of a reality show for the couple.
“I’m not going to say ‘never,’ because we would have never thought we would have a TV show in the first place,” she said. “It was crazy. But maybe one day. Everything’s changed though. Now I’m married, John Luke and Mary-Kate have a baby -- we grew three family members this year. So much life has happened that if we did it, it would look so different, so I don’t know.”
RELATED CONTENT:
Kevin Bacon on Tom Hanks' Coronavirus Diagnosis & How His Wife Inspired #IStayHomeFor Challenge
Demi Lovato, David Beckham and More Stars Accept Kevin Bacon’s #IStayHomeFor Challenge
Idris Elba's Wife Sabrina Dhowre & More Share Coronavirus Diagnoses to Bring Awareness to the Health Crisis
Copyright (c) 2020 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.