Chrissy Teigen Trades Banana Bread for Lettuce With YouTuber Chris Klemens -- See the Hilarious Exchange

As the world continues to march on through these confusing, uncertain coronavirus-impacted times, Chrissy Teigen is already preparing for when we're forced to ditch money and embrace a barter-based economy.

With the ongoing shortages of food hitting everyone, Teigen decided to reach out to her followers to make a simple and favorable offer: baked goods for fresh produce.

"I’ll make a banana bread for anyone that has romaine lettuce," Teigen tweeted on Monday.

The outspoken TV personality and model further explained that, to maintain the safety and integrity of her self-isolation efforts, "The trade will be made 6 feet apart and we will place the goods on the floor. no funny business."

I’ll make a banana bread for anyone that has romaine lettuce. The trade will be made 6 feet apart and we will place the goods on the floor. no funny business — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 23, 2020

YouTuber Chris Klemens was one of hundreds of followers who responded, but he managed to snag her attention with a photo of himself holding up a fresh bag of romaine lettuce hearts.

"How do I know this isn't an old pic of you and romaine?" Teigen shot back initially apprehensive. "Hold up something timely."

After winning her trust with a video of himself showing off his watch and the current date, they struck up a meeting point. Teigen chose the parking lot outside of a church in Studio City, California.

"I figured this would be a safe place," Teigen -- who was accompanied to the drop-off by husband John Legend -- said in a video she shot of the church sign before the meeting.

As for the high-security exchange, Klemens and YouTuber Andrew Lowe came prepared with a tape measure -- already extended to six feet -- while Teigen and Legend had a cartoon push car toy (presumably one that belonged to one of their young children) to put the bread in and push it over across the lot.

Klemens grabbed the bread, dropped in the romaine, and, as Teigen captioned a video of the event, "The exchange has been made."

Later, Klemens and Lowe posed for a socially distanced selfie with Teigen and Legend several feet behind them, which Klemens captioned, "The first strangers I’ve seen in 10 days."

Lowe shared the same selfie, which he captioned, "Didn’t have bartering with @chrissyteigen and @johnlegend on my quarantine bingo card but here we are."

Ultimately, this might be a pleasant look at the future depending on how long Los Angeles stays under quarantine. Check out the video below for a look at how the coronavirus outbreak and efforts to self-isolate have impacted the entertainment industry worldwide.

