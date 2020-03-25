Chris Evans Makes Long-Awaited Return to TV in Chilling Trailer for 'Defending Jacob' Series

Twenty years after making a little-seen screen debut on the Fox series Opposite Sex, Chris Evans is back with his first series regular role in the upcoming Apple TV+ original, Defending Jacob. The streaming platform released the official trailer for the limited series, giving fans their first look at what to expect from the crime drama about an assistant district attorney torn between his sworn duty to uphold justice and his unconditional love for his son.

In Defending Jacob, Evans plays the father and lawyer named Andy Barber, who is faced with the accusations that his teenage son, Jacob (Evans’ Knives Out co-star, Jaeden Martell), murdered one of his classmates. Rounding out the cast is Michelle Dockery as Andy’s wife, Laurie, Cherry Jones as Joanna Klein, Pablo Schreiber as Neal Logiudice, Betty Gabriel as Paula Duffy, Paul Wesley as Bobby, Leighton Meester as Sara and Kat Graham as Rose.

The series is based on the New York Times best-selling novel written by novelist William Landay, which debuted to positive reviews and acclaim in 2012. Outlaw Kings screenwriter Mark Bomback is adapting the novel for the screen with Evans serving as executive producer.

Evans also took to Twitter to share the trailer and acknowledge the situation many people are in now amid the coronavirus outbreak. "I know it’s tough not leaving the house right now, so hopefully this helps a bit," he wrote. "A lot of wonderful people worked very hard on this project and I’m proud to be a part of it. Stay safe everyone!"

The eight-episode series debuts Friday, April 24 with three episodes. The remaining episodes will premiere every Friday.

