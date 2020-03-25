Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan Open Up About Conception Difficulties: 'We're Old'

Brie Bella's pregnancy journey hasn't been an easy one.

The 36-year-old former professional wrestler is currently pregnant with her second child with her husband, fellow wrestler Daniel Bryan, and in a new preview of the new season of Total Bellas, the couple gets candid on having difficulties conceiving. The two are already parents to their 2-year-old daughter, Birdie.

"Brie and I have been trying to get pregnant with baby number two but so far no luck," 38-year-old Daniel says in the clip. "You know, we're old, so I don't expect it to happen right away. And it took us a couple of months to get pregnant with Birdie."

In the adorable clip, Brie and Daniel ask Birdie if she wants a baby brother or a sister, and she replies that she wants a brother. Daniel admits that he's hoping for a baby boy as well.

"Daddy wants a boy, just to keep his name going," Brie says.

"Well, not just for that, it'd be nice for me because we don't have any other men," he replies.

Total Bellas premieres Thursday, April 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, on E!

Last month, Brie and her twin sister, Nikki -- who's also pregnant and expecting within two weeks of Brie -- denied they underwent IVF together to get pregnant at the same time during their podcast, The Bellas Podcast. Nikki also talked about Brie and Daniel's desire to have a second child for quite some time now.

"Brie and Bryan were trying for baby number two for eight months, and literally had fun one night and Brie got pregnant," she said. "Like, when Brie came to me and told me she was pregnant I was like, 'No way!'"

ET spoke with the sisters on Tuesday via video chat, and they talked about how they're staying calm amid the coronavirus pandemic. Brie and Nikki revealed that they are quarantined with Nikki's fiance, Artem Chigvintsev, along with Birdie and their French bulldogs. Meanwhile, Daniel is currently in Orlando, Florida, and will stay in a hotel for 15 days once he returns home on Thursday.

"The nice thing is we're neighbors so we've been keeping each other company, keeping each other calm, and helping each other with our fears and anxiety of the uncertainty of this virus," Brie said. "We're really lucky we have each other. We have definitely built a compound. We don't let family come over; it's just been Nicole, Artem, Birdie and I. We enjoy our coffees in the morning and then we switch having dinner at each other's houses so it feels like we have somewhere we're going."

"I think the biggest thing for us is just keeping up on our nutrients," Brie, who's due in July, added. "We've upped our vitamin intake, we're staying hydrated and taking a lot of walks. We're really trying to stay healthy and I think that's the most important thing for everyone. Your immune system can be strong as long as you allow it to be."

