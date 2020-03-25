Bindi Irwin Marries Chandler Powell, Lights a Candle in Her Dad Steve's Honor

Bindi Irwin has tied the knot! The 21-year-old conservationist took to social media to announce that she and Chandler Powell got married in Australia on Wednesday.

"We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend," Irwin wrote alongside a pic of herself and Powell kissing after making things official. "There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now."

"We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding. This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe," she added, referencing the coronavirus pandemic. "We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it’s lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos."

Iriwin continued by saying that she and her new husband are "encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history."

"Today we celebrated life and revelled in every beautiful moment we shared together in our Australia Zoo gardens," she wrote, before revealing how her family -- her mom, Terri Irwin, brother, Robert Irwin, and late dad, Steve Irwin -- played a role in her big day.

"Mum helped me get ready, Robert walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad’s memory," she wrote. "We shared tears and smiles and love."

"Thankfully, since we all live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other," she added. "To everyone reading this - stay safe, social distance and remember LOVE WINS!"

