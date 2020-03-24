Meryl Streep's Daughter Grace Gummer Ends Secret Marriage to Musician Tay Strathairn

Grace Gummer has filed for divorce from her husband, Tay Strathairn.

According to court records obtained by ET, the 33-year-old actress filed for divorce from the 39-year-old musician on Monday. Gummer and Strathairn were first linked in October 2017 when they stepped out together at the premiere of the HBO documentary Spielberg, but it wasn't reported when the two had tied the knot.

The Mr. Robot star and Strathairn -- the former keyboardist for the band Dawes -- have a Hollywood connection. Gummer's mom is Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep, while Strathairn's father is Oscar-nominated actor David Strathairn. Their famous parents starred in the 1994 film The River Wild together.

Meanwhile, aside from his music career, Straithairn also has acting credits, including parts in 1996's Lone Star and 1988's Eight Men Out.

