'Love Is Blind,' 'The Circle' and 'Rhythm + Flow' Renewed for Second Seasons at Netflix

ET has learned that all three of theย binge-worthy series have been renewed for a second season, and will premiere on the streaming service in 2021. Additionally,ย Netflix will also be releasing an all-new series from decluttering expert Marie Kondo.

โ€œIt's been incredible to see Netflix members everywhere respond to the raw, authentic stories of real people and real stakes,โ€ said Brandon Riegg, Netflix Vice President of Nonfiction Series and Comedy Specials. โ€œWe pride ourselves on creating a favorite show for any taste, and we're thrilled fans embraced all of these series with such enthusiasm and shared passion. We look forward to sparking more joy for our members.โ€

The Circle winner Joey Sasso walked away from the series with $100,000 and a group of lifelong friends. His strategy of being himself (as opposedย to a catfish ) clearly paid off, and he offered some advice to season two contestants while speaking to ET earlier this year.

"I think if you're going to go in as a catfish, I would look at somebody like Seaburn from season one, who catfished as Rebecca, as a prime example," he advised. "You can tell when you're watching Seaburn in his apartment that he's a confident kid who knows who he is and he's having fun. I think that's why he made it as far as he did."

"For the other side of it, if you go in choosing to be yourself like I did, like Shooby, Sam and Chris, go and just have a ball," he continued. "Have fun, listen to your heart, your gut and don't have any regrets."

T.I., who judged season one of Rhythm + Flow with Cardi B and Chance the Rapper, spoke to ET last October about the possibility of a second season. He discussed how rappers like champion D Smoke set the bar incredibly high for those who will now be auditioning.

"It's up to the contestants to top it. I think the weight of the moment will be on them," he explained. "Itโ€™s up to someone who has the opportunity to come on that stage and be as prepared as D Smoke was, having thatย energy. Toย offer asย high ofย a skill set as Flawless Real Talk did, and to be as captivating and have an incredible performance mechanism as Londynn B did."

"If and when there is a season two, the contestants of that season will be compared to the contestants of this season," he added. "So they'reย going to have to be worried about how to top [the talent]."

