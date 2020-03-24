Kim Kardashian Punches, Kicks and Slaps Sister Kourtney in New 'KUWTK' Trailer

In trying times such as these, it's a comfort to know that some things never change, like the beef between the Kardashian sisters! In the new trailer for season 18 of the E! reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the physical fight between Kim Kardashian West and her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, gets even more heated than was previously shown.

In the new clip, which is narrated by Khloe Kardashian, who is dressed as her momager, Kris Jenner, Kim and Kourtney come to blows

"I will f**k you up, you literal c**t," Kourtney shouts at Kim, throwing a drink at her.

Kim then gets up, punching, kicking and slapping Kourtney as her older sister hits back.

"Stop, you two," Khloe says before an echoing shout of, "Kourtney!" rings through the halls.

The pair end things with some harsh words as Kim shouts, "Just get the f**k out of here. I don't want to see your f**king face."

"I don't want to be near your fat a**," Kourtney replies as Kendall Jenner and Khloe look on, shocked.

The rest of the season looks rather tame with Malika Haqq telling her bestie, Khloe, that she's pregnant and Khloe dressing up like Kris again for another of her famous pranks with Scott Disick.

Kourtney has been at odds with her famous family on recent seasons of the show, but this is the first time their beef has come to physical blows.

