Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Eniko Hart is pregnant!

Kevin Hart's wife announced the two are expecting their second child together on Instagram on Tuesday, with Eniko showing off her growing baby bump in a sheer backless dress.

The two are already parents to their 2-year-old son, Kenzo, and Kevin also shares 15-year-old daughter Heaven and 12-year-old son Hendrix with his ex-wife, Torrei.

"In the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful!" Eniko wrote. "👶🏽 soon to be a family of 6! 🤗 #glowingandgrowing✨."

The Hart family has certainly been through a lot in recent years. Kevin and 35-year-old Eniko weathered a cheating scandal in 2017, and 40-year-old Kevin also survived a serious car accident in September.

