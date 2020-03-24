Kendall Jenner Shares Throwback Photos With Friends, Urges People to Quarantine

Kendall Jenner is practicing social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 24-year-old model took to Instagram on Monday to share pics and videos with her friends, which were all taken prior to the start of self-quarantining.

Among her many pictured pals are Tyler, The Creator and Gigi Hadid. In the shots and clips, Jenner and her friends are seen hanging out in a kitchen and at a roller rink, lounging at the beach, and having other adventures.

"i miss my friends 🥺," she captioned her post. "the sooner we quarantine, the sooner we can get back to our peoples again"

Kendall's post came after her sister, Kim Kardashian West, revealed that all of her sisters -- Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner -- are staying apart from each other as a result of the outbreak.

"Miss my sisters but we are all social distancing and staying away from each other all separately self quarantined," Kim wrote on Instagram. "It’s hard but we have to do this for our safety and for everyone else’s. PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus. We will all get through this! #TogetherApart."

