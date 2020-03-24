Andy Cohen Shares the Best and Worst Part of Fighting Coronavirus

Andy Cohen is opening up about the hardest part of fighting coronavirus.

The late-night television host confirmed he had contracted the illness via social media on Friday.

During an episode of SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live, Cohen shared how difficult it has been to isolate from his 1-year-old son, Benjamin, while he battles the illness.

“I’ll tell you what I know from the nanny cam and from videos, because I can’t see him, which is the very worst part of this entire thing,” Cohen said about the toddler. “But he’s great and his nanny [tested] negative.”

Speaking about his “horrible” coronavirus symptoms, Cohen, 51, shared that he believes he’s in day six of the illness. “It’s working its way through my body. Yesterday was horrible,” he said. “I have these moments every day where I feel, ‘Oh wait, I think I’m totally better,' then 10 minutes later I’m like, ‘Ugh.’”

Cohen's symptoms have included losing his sense of smell and also his appetite, but he said he has been forcing himself to eat soup.

The Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host then joked that there is one silver lining to the virus -- his new, svelte figure.

“Two days ago, before I went to bed, I took a shower and I was walking into the shower and I looked at myself and said, ‘Holy crap, dude. You look good,’” he said. “I saw a picture of a pizza somewhere and I was like, ‘I can’t wait to eat pizza,’ and then I was thinking, ‘God, when I get better, I am going to gain so much weight.’ There’s no question about it.”

Cohen is among a growing number of celebrities battling the virus. The Bachelor star Colton Underwood and actors Idris Elba and Tom Hanks also tested positive for COVID-19.

See more on how they're coping below.

