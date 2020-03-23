Shannen Doherty and Sarah Michelle Gellar Mourn Death of Friend Deborah Waknin-Harwin

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Shannen Doherty are mourning the loss of their stylist friend, Deborah Waknin-Harwin.

Gellar, 42, took to Instagram on Monday to pay tribute to her dear pal.

“I’m at a loss for words,” the actress captioned a slideshow of images of her, Doherty and Waknin-Harwin. “@theshando there are so many things about Deborah Waknin that I love. She taught me so much about style and fashion, but more than that she taught me about true friendship when I was very young in hollywood.”

“I didn’t have a lot of friends when I moved here, and was experiencing so much at such a young and vulnerable age, but you two were always there to guide me, keep me company, be a shoulder to lean on and teach me how to make the perfect margarita,” Gellar continued. "I only hope you both know how eternally grateful I am.”

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star went on to share that she would be endeavoring to find a lesson in the death amid an already difficult time.

“Deb has now left us, but I know that she is still here in our hearts,” she wrote. “I’m not sure why this lesson right now when there is already so much pain and we are already so scared, but I will try to find it. Everyone pls let your loved ones know how much you love them today (even if it’s virtual) Craig and Liv- you are in my thoughts and my prayers.”

Doherty, 48, also honored Waknin-Harwin on Instagram, with a slideshow of fun photos and a lengthy caption explaining the pair’s close friendship.

“Around 28 years ago when I met Deborah, she made me squeeze into very tight red patent pants,” Doherty shared. “It was an instant friendship. A friendship that in 28 years has endured, grown and been cherished by us both. She taught me to play backgammon. She introduced me to the island of ST. Barth which started our girl trips there. She taught me that when she dressed me, I looked better lol.”

The BH90210 actress continued that the two had been friends through “boyfriends and husbands, divorces, tears and laughter.” Through their friendship, Doherty served as maid of honor at Waknin-Harwin's wedding to “love of her life Craig,” and cried when learning that she was pregnant with her daughter, Olivia.

Waknin-Harwin and Doherty also supported each other through cancer, and appeared together at 2018's Stand Up for Cancer.

“She was a constant. Thru my cancer and I for her when she got diagnosed 4 years ago,” wrote Doherty, who is currently battling stage 4 cancer. “She smiled, a lot. She radiated beauty, intelligence and goodness. She was and is wedged into my heart so deeply. We were more than best friends. We were sisters.”

See more Doherty and Gellar below.

