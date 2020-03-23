Reese Witherspoon Receives Virtual Birthday Wishes From Jennifer Aniston, Nicole Kidman and More

Reese Witherspoon's birthday was full of virtual tributes! Though the actress is currently social distancing due to coronavirus, her famous friends and co-stars made sure to mark her 44th birthday on Sunday with virtual well wishes.

Jennifer Aniston, Witherspoon's Morning Show co-star, expressed her love on her Instagram Story by sharing pics from her pal's Vanity Fair photo shoot.

"This makes me happy," she wrote of the pics. "Celebrating the birthday girl today. I love you @reesewitherspoon."

Aniston also posted a pic of herself with her co-star, writing, "Sending you all the hugs we can't give each other right now."

"Love you, Jen! Can't wait to cash in on that HUG!" Witherspoon responded.

Instagram

Instagram

Nicole Kidman, who stars with Witherspoon in Big Little Lies, also posted about her friend, sharing a collage of photos from their many adventures.

"Darling Reese, Happy Birthday! You are so so loved. Sending you big virtual hugs and kisses," she wrote. "I've made a donation in your name to @nokidhungry xx"

"Love you, Nic!" Witherspoon responded.

Instagram

Shailene Woodley took to her Instagram Story to share a video of herself with the dog filter screaming about her Big Little Lies co-star's big day.

"OMG! I love you, Shai Shai," Witherspoon posted in response.

Instagram

The Big Little Lies love didn't end there, as Zoe Kravitz shared multiple funny pics of her co-star's early red carpet looks.

"Happy birthday you fashion icon," Kravitz joked. "I love you a scary amount."

"WHHHHYYYY???" Witherspoon commented. "Also I love YOU, Foof."

Fellow Big Little Lies star Laura Dern celebrated Witherspoon's big day by sharing a video of herself and her mother, Diane Ladd, singing "Happy Birthday" to the mom of three in a pool.

"Amazing day cause we got REESE!!!!" Dern captioned the video. "Happy birthday, sister."

"This is the greatest gift I could hope for!!" Witherspoon commented. "Love my other family!"

Mindy Kaling, with whom Witherspoon co-starred in A Wrinkle in Time, shared pics of herself and her friend on Instagram as well.

"Happy birthday to my dear Reese dawg. She is everyone’s favorite for good reason. I don’t know anyone more hilarious, caring, hard-working and brilliant. And as an actor she can do ANYTHING," Kaling wrote. "What’s your favorite Reese performance? There are so many but I love Elle Woods and Cheryl Strayed!"

"Thanks, Min Disel!" Witherspoon responded on her Instagram Story.

Lena Waithe, Ava DuVernay, Natalie Portman and Jennifer Garner were among the other stars to send birthday wishes Witherspoon's way.

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

All the birthday posts left Witherspoon feeling thankful, which she expressed on Instagram alongside a selfie with her husband, James Toth, and her three kids, Ava, 20, Deacon, 16, and Tennessee, 7.

"One of the best birthdays ever!🎈So many thoughtful, beautiful, heartfelt messages from so many of you!" she gushed. "Some poems, a home cooked meal, a wonderful performance from my friend, a long nature walk with my family...all gifts from the heart. 🥰"

"Thank you to all of you for making me feel so LOVED!" Witherspoon added. "I’m a very lucky lady. 💕💫🎂"

Watch the video below to see ET's most recent interview with Witherspoon.

RELATED CONTENT:

Reese Witherspoon & Kerry Washington Joke 'Clueless' Remake After Realizing They Both Auditioned for It

Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern Practice Social Distancing While on a Hike -- Pics

Reese Witherspoon Reads Her 1997 Issue of 'Seventeen' Magazine for 'Little Fires Everywhere' Research