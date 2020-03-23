'Quantum of Solace' Actress Olga Kurylenko Says She's 'Completely Recovered' After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Olga Kurylenko is feeling better after being diagnosed with coronavirus earlier this month. The 40-year-old actress took to Instagram on Sunday to announce that she has "completely recovered" from the virus.

The happy news was accompanied by a pic of Kurylenko with her 4-year-old son, Alexander.

"For one week I felt pretty bad and was mostly in bed, sleeping, with high fever and strong headache," the Quantum of Solace actress wrote. "The second week, the fever was gone but some light cough appeared and I felt very tired. By the end of the second week I felt totally fine."

As for her symptoms now, Kurylenko wrote, "Cough is almost gone although I still cough in the mornings but then it completely goes away for the day!"

"I’m fine!" she concluded. "And now I’m just enjoying this time to reflect on many things and spend my time with my son."

Also feeling better after a positive test result is Daniel Dae Kim, who took to Instagram on Sunday to share an update with fans on his health.

"I am happy to report that my progress has continued and I feel practically back to normal," the 51-year-old actor said in a lengthy video. "I am lucky to be in the 80 percent of diagnosed cases that have not required hospitalization, that’s an important statistic."

Kim, who was diagnosed last week, added that aside from "a little residual congestion," he has "no symptoms" and is looking forward to reuniting with his family soon.

The Lost star shares two sons, Zander and Jackson, with his wife, Mia Kim.

Watch the video below for more on coronavirus.

RELATED CONTENT:

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson 'Feel Better' 2 Weeks After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Idris Elba's Wife Sabrina Dhowre & More Share Coronavirus Diagnoses to Bring Awareness to the Health Crisis

Rita Wilson Shows Off Her Rap Skills in New Self-Quarantine Video -- Watch!