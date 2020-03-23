'Pretty Woman' Turns 30! Check Out Julia Roberts on Set Back in 1990 (Exclusive)

She's not wearing any pantyhose! Pretty Woman turns 30 on Monday, and the beloved rom-com starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere certainly wasn't a big mistake (huge!).

ET is looking back at the making of the film with some exclusive archival footage from the set of the 1990 film with a 22-year-old Roberts and the late director, Garry Marshall.

"I didn't know Julia Roberts, but Julia Roberts, I think is gonna be a big, big movie star of the '90s," Marshall wisely predicted of his leading lady, who had already had breakout roles in 1988's Mystic Pizza and 1989's Steel Magnolias.

Roberts seemed fond of her role as the prostitute Vivian, telling ET, "I would describe her as very animated. And she's a good-hearted person. She's a little misguided, but she's a good girl. I like her."

To prepare for the part, Roberts revealed she did her own research, adding, "I talked to a lot of girls and it was fascinating to hear their stories and to see the way they looked and they dressed. It wasn't like you kind of imagine, a real tarty, they look like just a girl that you would know from school and they were all very kind and very insightful."

