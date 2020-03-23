NYC Couple Marries on Street While Friend Officiates From the Window Amid Coronavirus
Sporting events, concerts, festivals and more may be canceled to stop any further spread of COVID-19 (commonly known as coronavirus), but one couple is proving that nothing can stop true love.
A video has recently gone viral of Reilly Jennings, 28, and Amanda Wheeler, 38, who got married on a sidewalk in New York City last week. Doing their part in social distancing, they had a mutual friend, Matt Wilson, officiate the nuptials from his fourth-floor apartment window.
The lovebirds had originally planned to get married in October, but decided to move their wedding date up amid concern over venue closings and travel restrictions. Jennings revealed in an Instagram post that they rushed to the Marriage Bureau last Thursday just in time to get a copy of their marriage license before it closed.
"We were walking out the door to get hitched at the courthouse when the mayor announced the immediate closure of the marriage bureau. after several hours of crying (& drinking), one of our dear friends @iknowmattwilson sent us a message saying he was ordained and could marry us through the state of NY (nyc has weird laws that you have to be married by someone ordained by this county clerk)," Jennings explained. "We said YES, finished our work meetings, walked down the street to his apartment and got married below his fourth story window as the neighborhood looked on alongside 4 of our best friends @kktapper @harold_gibbons @joselynmujica (& @erikahenningsen through a car because #socialdistancing)."
"What a day. Amidst the uncertainty and despair we all feel right now, marrying the love of my life in the most NYC moment was perfect," she continued. "I've waited 4 years to call @wheelsfit my wife and this was all just the cherry on top of the love i feel every day. ❤️"
View this post on Instagram
we were supposed to get married in October. the reality of that happening in our current climate seemed slim. Amanda’s business closed and everything has just blown up. we got our marriage license yesterday and were walking out the door to get hitched at the courthouse when the mayor announced the immediate closure of the marriage bureau. after several hours of crying (& drinking), one of our dear friends @iknowmattwilson sent us a message saying he was ordained and could marry us through the state of NY (nyc has weird laws that you have to be married by someone ordained by this county clerk). we said YES, finished our work meetings, walked down the street to his apartment and got married below his fourth story window as the neighborhood looked on alongside 4 of our best friends @kktapper @harold_gibbons @joselynmujica (& @erikahenningsen through a car because #socialdistancing). what a day. amidst the uncertainty and despair we all feel right now, marrying the love of my life in the most NYC moment was perfect. i’ve waited 4 years to call @wheelsfit my wife and this was all just the cherry on top of the love i feel every day. ❤️
See more social media posts from their ceremony below:
View this post on Instagram
Well... the news spread fast lol. Although it was last minute and for very unromantic insurances purposed, this will be a moment we will never ever forget. . Thank you so much @iknowmattwilson for agreeing to put something together so last minute. It was more than we could have ever expected. Honestly, when I saw you and @stephsine had dressed up, I thought, “holy shit! We are doing this for real.” . The passage from Love in the Time of Cholera was so incredibly perfect, and I wouldn’t expect anything less from you. . Thank you to our friend @kktapper for the jumpsuit and the pictures. You captured this beautifully. 💜 . And thank you to our friends @harold_gibbons, @joselynmujica, and @erikahenningsen for joining us at a socially acceptable distance, last minute. . The outpouring of love has been overwhelming. We are so so glad this has brought a little bit of joy during this time. . We’re all back in our houses, staying inside as much as we possibly can. . Sending love and healthy, calm energy to everyone during this time. 💜💜 . . . . #loveinthetimeofcorona #lgbtqia #lesbianwedding #coronawedding #sendinglove #newyorkcity #washingtonheights #nycwedding
View this post on Instagram
If you need a bright moment in the madness, we just hosted a ‘wedding from our window’. To say it was magic is an understatement. . @reillyjennings and @wheelsfit are officially wedded & @iknowmattwilson officiated from the 4th floor. . Our neighbors joined by blowing bubbles and cheering them on from their apartments. I’ve never witnessed a more beautiful wedding. . I know it’s uncertain times, but I feel so lucky to have so much love surrounding me. . Today I feel hopeful. I hope you feel a bit more hopeful now too. #windowwedding #bennettavenue #quarantinewedding #loveinthetimeofcholera #socialdistancing #nycwedding #weddingofficiant
Meanwhile, in Texas, a couple who postponed their wedding due to coronavirus donated their flowers to three assisted living homes.
According to Today, Kristall Goytia and Jason Oswald made the decision last Monday to delay their wedding, which had been scheduled for March 21. By that point, it was too late for the couple to cancel their wedding flowers, which had already shipped and were scheduled to arrive that Wednesday.
"I just wanted somebody to be able to enjoy our flowers since we wouldn't be able to," Goytia shared. Read the full story here.
RELATED CONTENT:
Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie Tear Up Remembering Colleague Who Died of Coronavirus
Michelle Obama Offers Tips to Those Feeling 'Overwhelmed' Amid Coronavirus
Jaime King Receives Backlash for Sharing a Video Thanking Coronavirus
Copyright (c) 2020 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.