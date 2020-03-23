Mariah Carey Praises Katharine McPhee and David Foster's Cover of 'Hero' Dedicated to Healthcare Workers

Mariah Carey loves her famous lambs! The pop diva has been regularly reaching out to celebs who are covering her music from quarantine to share her appreciation. Her latest props came over the weekend when Katharine McPhee and her husband, David Foster, covered Carey's hit song, "Hero," for a good cause.

“Been a lamb all my life, thanks for lifting our spirits in the toughest times – even 25+ years later, @MariahCarey,” McPhee, 35, captioned the video, adding, “We dedicate this to all the doctors, nurses and healthcare workers – the actual heroes – who are tirelessly helping all of us in these times of despair. Much love! X.”

Her 70-year-old husband, Foster, gave Carey props for co-writing the inspirational song before playing the piano alongside his wife.

We dedicate this to all the doctors, nurses and healthcare workers - the actual heroes - who are tirelessly helping all of us in these times of despair. Much love! X — Kat McPhee (@katharinemcphee) March 22, 2020

Carey retweeted the performance, writing, “Appreciate you so much!! Thank you for singing my song so beautifully (and of course bravo to the maestro David Foster on the piano) Take care and stay safe!”

Appreciate you so much!! Thank you for singing my song so beautifully (and of course bravo to the maestro David Foster on the piano) Take care and stay safe! ❤️❤️ https://t.co/8ZnuxNBP00 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) March 22, 2020

McPhee and Foster have been creating impromptu concerts from their home where they are quarantined amid the coronavirus outbreak, but they aren't the only stars to cover one of Carey's hits. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend also sang along to "Always Be My Baby" last week while cooking fried chicken, and Kelly Clarkson belted out "Vanishing" in the bathroom of her Montana cabin.

Check out Clarkson's impressive rendition below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kelly Clarkson Covers Mariah Carey’s ‘Vanishing’ and She Responds

Mariah Carey Reacts to John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Cooking to Her Music: 'Can I Get a Delivery?'

Watch Mariah Carey and Her Kids Wash Their Hands While Rapping to ODB's Verse in 'Fantasy'