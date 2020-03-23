Eva Amurri Gives Update on Newborn Son, Talks 'Feelings of Inadequacy' During Quarantine
Eva Amurri is loving life with her newborn son! The 35-year-old actress and lifestyle blogger took to social media over the weekend to give her fans an update on the little cutie's progress, sharing new photos and details of her son, Mateo, just one week after his birth.
"🌿 One Week Old 🌿 ( a day late...which is pretty good for a third kid 😆) Mateo is eating like a champ, sleeping for 3-4 hour stretches, crying, pooping, hiccuping, and stealing our hearts with his big blue eyes ☺️," she wrote. "I knew we would love him deeply, but I didn’t know how quickly life would be unimaginable without him. Soaking in the impermanence of all things Newborn, sniffing a lot of baby aroma, and thanking my lucky stars for this gift of a boy. #HappilyEvaAfter #MateoAntoni#OneWeekOld."
She also shared a post with her two older children, daughter Marlowe, 5, and son Major, 3, admitting that she doesn't feel on top of things while handling both a new baby and quarantined life.
"Desperate times call for desperate measures. My kids have watched a lot of screens this week/end and have eaten way less vegetables," she wrote. "Processed foods and 'shortcuts' abound. My house is a mess. Laundry is piling up. Trying to bless and release the feelings of inadequacy that all this gives me."
She also praised her ex-husband, Kyle Martino, adding, "Feeling grateful to have @kylemartino here helping out and for my friends who keep checking in on me. It’s a weird time to be Postpartum for sure."
Amurri went on to admit that she pushed herself too hard and paid the price.
"Yesterday I 'overdid' it and got really faint and started bleeding again pretty badly," she revealed. "It was a reminder to slow down and take it easy- that many things can wait and that I have to be tending to myself right now."
In a previous post, Amurri shared a sweet photo of herself breastfeeding Mateo as her daughter, Marlowe, kisses the newborn's head.
"I’ve basically been breastfeeding around the clock for the last six days...doing my best to fit in snuggles with my other two kids in between changing diapers and my own postpartum pads, drinking lots of water, and inhaling a meal whenever I remember. Postpartum is a lot," she wrote at the time.
In the same post, she revealed that she and her kids are in quarantine and also homeschooling, like many parents across the country.
Amurri and Martino have been officially divorced since Feb. 4. The pair announced their split back in November after eight years of marriage. Though Amurri previously said on her lifestyle blog, Happily Eva After, that she wouldn't be allowing her ex in the delivery room with her, he did share photos with their son and his siblings shortly after the birth and has been visiting the baby ever since.
