'90 Day Fiance': Geoffrey Loses His Temper After Finding Out This Secret About Varya

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days season 4 star Geoffrey showed an unflattering side of himself on Sunday's episode of the hit TLC reality series.

On the latest episode, 41-year-old Geoffrey and his Russian girlfriend, 30-year-old Varya, continue to spend time together in Russia, though they've definitely had their ups and downs. One big issue is that Geoffrey, who hails from Knoxville, Tennessee, has some doubts that Varya is really interested in him and notes that she might just want a green card to live in the United States. Geoffrey's doubts increase when he sees Varya's apartment in Russia, which looks barren, and she explains that she stopped all work on the apartment after meeting Geoffrey in case she moves to America.

But things come to a head when Geoffrey goes out to dinner with Varya and her friends. During an extremely uncomfortable scene, Varya's friends aren't shy about not trusting Geoffrey since Varya has only talked to him online prior to meeting -- and they do have a case given Geoffrey's criminal past. Geoffrey has already admitted to TLC cameras that he spent time in jail in the past for selling drugs, and he's also been divorced twice. Still, Geoffrey clearly isn't pleased with all the questioning and says the past needs to remain in the past, and that his last serious relationship before Varya was two years ago. However, Varya's friends refuse to drop it and insist that the past is important. One friend then asks Geoffrey if he knew Varya actually dated another American man before him.

Clearly, Geoffrey is stunned by the news and says Varya never told him this, and in fact, outright lied to him. Geoffrey shouts that this is "bulls**t" and asks her friends if they think this is funny given their amused faces. After aggressively pointing at Varya, he then gets up from the table and appears to want to escalate the argument, though one of Varya's male friends quickly gets up from the table to stop him. Geoffrey eventually storms outside and sheds tears, saying that he should have been "smarter" than to fall for Varya. Meanwhile, Varya's friends attempt to comfort her inside the restaurant.

90 Day Fiance viewers were stunned at Geoffrey's outburst, especially given his own shady past.

Oh Varya you done messed up💯 But THANK YOU for showing us the REAL Geoffrey #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/U0FIOSfQyj — ✨✨Jen✨✨ (@jrt80) March 23, 2020

Are you kidding me right now? Geoffrey's hiding an entire criminal record but he has the audacity to be enraged about a harmless lie? I think tf NOT. #90DayFiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayfiancebefore90days pic.twitter.com/RmsaH7MCJF — Not Your Elder 🚬 (@thot_tv) March 23, 2020

