Kate Middleton Shares a Sweet Moment With Princess Charlotte in Mother's Day Tribute Photo

Happy Mother's Day to Kate Middleton!

The Duchess of Cambridge was honored on Sunday as the U.K. celebrated Mother's Day. A sweet post shared on the Kensington Royal Instagram paid tribute to Kate, as well as her mother, Carole Middleton, and Prince William's mother, Princess Diana.

An adorable slideshow featured photos of all three women. The first pic showed Kate and William smiling from ear-to-ear as they gave piggyback rides to their two oldest children, Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4. The pair are also parents to 1-year-old Prince Louis.

The second snap was one of Diana posing with a young William and Prince Harry. The third was a shot of Carole holding a then-baby Kate, and the fourth photo in the slideshow was one of a card Prince George had made for Kate this Mother's Day.

"To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart -- we are thinking of you all at this difficult time," the post was captioned.

The Instagram post comes just days after the Duke of Cambridge shared a supportive message to his country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Whenever and wherever adversity strikes, the people of the United Kingdom have a unique ability to pull together," William shared in the video. "The way that local communities support those affected shows the very best of our values and human nature."

"The public’s desire to help in the wake of tragedy needs to be managed and channeled in the best possible way, which is why the establishment of the National Emergencies Trust was so important," he added. "I said at its launch last year that I dreaded the day when it would be needed. Sadly, with the outbreak of COVID-19, that day has come faster than we ever hoped."

"But now, more than ever I am grateful that the National Emergencies Trust exist," William continued, explaining that it will "ensure that support reaches those across the U.K. who need it most, as quickly and efficiently as possible."

See more on the pandemic in the video below.

