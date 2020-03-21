Drake Shares He Tested Negative for Coronavirus After Hanging With Kevin Durant

Drake shared that he tested negative for coronavirus.

The 33-year-old rapper shared the results during an Instagram Live with his father, Dennis Graham, on Friday. Drake revealed that he had to get tested earlier in the week and how uncomfortable it was.

"Yeah, i had to get tested, but it came back negative," he shared, adding, "The test was uncomfortable though. They put that Q-tip all the way (points to his nose) in your thoughts and s**t."

Days ago, Drake posted photos on Instagram of himself hanging out with NBA star Kevin Durant, who this week tested positive for coronavirus. The Brooklyn Nets player confirmed that he had the virus to The Athletic NBA. Durrant told the outlet that he is feeling OK and that people should "be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine."

During his IG Live, Drake also shared some encouraging words for his fans.

"It's like a moment in history that we won't probably get back again. A moment where you get to be by yourself or be with your loved ones and check in with people," he said. "It really makes you realize what kind of routine we get so accustomed to, where it starts to just coast and sail by. The days just start flying and flying, and now we have this thing that's making us want to call each other, be face-to-face, and show some love… I hope everybody just shows some love."

While the "God's Plan" rapper does not have the virus, Bachelor alum Colton Underwood and Andy Cohen revealed on Friday that they tested positive.

The two took to social media to share the news with their fans, with Underwood sharing how it's affected his everyday life. See what he shared in the video below.

