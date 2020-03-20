Kelly Clarkson Covers Mariah Carey’s ‘Vanishing’ and She Responds

Kelly Clarkson is giving her former celebrity mentor from The Voice a special shout out! The 37-year-old pop star posted a video to social media of herself covering Mariah Carey's song, "Vanishing," from the "little cabin in Montana" where she and her family are currently quarantined.

"This is for Mariah," she began the clip, adding, "I'm in a bathroom... there's no where to go."

After she sang her powerful rendition of the 1990 song, Clarkson added, "Sorry I messed up your song, Mariah, but I started too high and I just forgot where it went. I need the music."

Despite the singer and talk show host's concerns, Carey praised the American Idol alum's cover of the song, commenting on Instagram, "Beautiful rendition!!! I know you're usually working 30 hours a day, 8 days a week so this must be quite an adjustment for you (as it is for us all!) Keep the videos coming!!"

Carey even had a song request, adding: "Do 'Whenever You Call' next."

Prior to Clarkson's rendition of "Vanishing," Carey had retweeted a blind audition performance from The Voice in which Clarkson praised the 49-year-old singer's song, calling it "track five," after a contestant said it was her favorite song.

"Kelly, I'll take your track 5 and raise you a track 3 on Meaning of Life! @kellyclarkson + Mandi that was so beautiful, rooting for you all the way!!" Carey tweeted.

Kelly, I'll take your track 5 and raise you a track 3 on Meaning of Life! ❤️ @kellyclarkson

+ Mandi that was so beautiful, rooting for you all the way!! ❤️ https://t.co/2ikAv0ZPYY — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) March 18, 2020

While in quarantine with her twins, Carey has also been responding to some of her celebrity friends. When she spotted John Legend and Chrissy Teigen singing her song, "Always Be My Baby," while making fried chicken, she replied, "Yeah John! though you are a legend, it's not always about you! @chrissyteigen @johnlegend The food looks so good though, can I get a delivery?"

Legend, 41, quickly replied, "Fried chicken on the way!"

