Demi Lovato, David Beckham and More Stars Accept Kevin Bacon’s #IStayHomeFor Challenge

Stars across the country and around the world are quarantining and social distancing in a help to flatten the curve of the coronavirus outbreak! To help encourage others to do the same, Kevin Bacon started the #IStayHomeFor challenge, to allow others to share why they choose to self isolate and keep others safe.

Bacon, of course, chose his wife of 31 years, Kyra Sedgwick, as his reason for staying home and urged others to take on the hashtag.

"Hi folks, you know me. I'm technically only six degrees away from you," Bacon quipped in the Instagram clip. "Right now, like people around the world, I'm staying home because it saves lives and it is the only way we're going to slow down the spread of this coronavirus. Because the contact that you make with someone who makes contact with someone else that may be what makes somebody's mom or grandpa or wife sick. Everyone of us has someone who's worth staying home for."

Celebs have already taken to the challenge, with Demi Lovato posting a photo of her holding up the sign, "#IStayHomeFor my parents, my neighbors, my health." She challenged others like Miley Cyrus and Ashley Graham to take on the challenge.

Former soccer pro David Beckham shared his own sign, noting he stays home for his wife, Victoria Beckham, and their four kids.

"I’m staying at home for Victoria and our kids, including Cruzie who’s made his way into this photo 😂" he captioned the pic. "Let’s stop the coronavirus spread together ♥️"

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown posted her own sign, writing, "I'm staying at home for these people because they are my everything♡ my beautiful nan, she protected me my whole life. now it's time for me to protect her. keep positive. xx."

Here are more stars' posts:

