Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Wife Amy Expecting Baby No. 2

Congratulations to Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy!

On Wednesday, Amy announced on Instagram that she's pregnant with their second child together. She shared the big news with a hilarious video of the 45-year-old NASCAR driver finding out she's pregnant thanks to their 1-year-old daughter, Isla, sporting a T-shirt that reads, "Super Amazing Sister."

"What?!" he exclaims, looking at his wife as she films him. "How do you know it's a girl?"

When Amy replies, "She's a sister either way," Dale points at his daughter, noting, "Oh, she's the girl."

Clearly, Dale is excited about having a second child.

"Really? Oh my god!" he says with a big smile.

Meanwhile, Amy wrote of the video, "And this is how Dad reacted when I told him a few weeks ago 😂."

Amy, 37, also shared an adorable video of Isla saying, "I'm going to be a sister."

Dale and Amy have been married since January 2017. The news is especially heartwarming given the family survived a plane crash back in October. The NASCAR legend was on the plane with both Amy and Isla as well as two others and a family dog, when it crashed and caught fire in Tennessee. However, just over two weeks after the crash, he got back behind the wheel to compete in the Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 at Darlington Raceway.

