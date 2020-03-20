Christmas Lights Go Back Up Across the Country to Lift Spirits Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Jon Bon Jovi once sang "I Wish Everyday Could Be Like Christmas" and with all that's going on in the world right now, people seem to have that same feeling.

In an effort to lift spirits amid the coronavirus outbreak and quarantine efforts, people all over the U.S. are putting their Christmas lights back out. Using the hashtag #LightsForLife and #CoronaKindness, people are sharing photos of their lights on social media.

"There are dark times ahead, but I can still put love & light out into the world," one user wrote. "Some folks have mentioned putting up Christmas lights to cheer up people in quarantine, in isolation, or just to remind the world there’s still light & hope. Here’s my contribution."

Even more admitted that they never took their lights down from December, but will proudly continue to display them.

In addition to this festive cheer, the Hallmark Channel has also announced this weekend's upcoming "We Need a Little Christmas" special marathon of its Christmas classics from Friday, March 20 to Sunday, March 22.

Here are some of the displays currently out:

There are dark times ahead, but I can still put love & light out into the world.



Some folks have mentioned putting up Christmas lights to cheer up people in quarantine, in isolation, or just to remind the world there’s still light & hope. Here’s my contribution💛#LightsForLife pic.twitter.com/S8Mx8bQ28I — Sarah Bang (@DrBang_Wx) March 18, 2020

#Lightsforlife. We are still enjoying it from Christmas, just couldn't take it down. Tonight we'll open the blinds. pic.twitter.com/euK13ISu0f — Andy Valisalo (@SirTicksalot) March 19, 2020

#LightsForLife Great idea. But I just took down my entire display 2 weeks ago, LOL! Guess I'll put them all up now! pic.twitter.com/9u4ulqKskp — Steve Neumann (@steve1330am) March 18, 2020

A beacon of light! We can do this folks! #LightsForLife pic.twitter.com/sveqtT6w2p — Travis Patterson (@wtravispatt) March 19, 2020

RT RadioWirral247: How awesome is this?!

People all over the US and UK are putting up their Christmas decorations to spread some happiness ❤️#LightsForLife https://t.co/jYRCDsS9v5 pic.twitter.com/cALPgeaopC — Wirral Directory (@WirralDirector1) March 19, 2020

#LightsForLife



Families have been putting up their Christmas lights in March to bring a little joy in this time of global crisis.



The coronavirus has put a heavy blanket on the world and it is refreshing to see people making an attempt to lighten the dullness. pic.twitter.com/FoOMhbxPTC — Obey Da Silva 🇨🇲 #BloGeneral (@obeydasilva1) March 19, 2020

Americans are stringing up their Christmas lights and sharing the photos under #LightsForLife — using their decorations to shine bright during an unprecedented time.@JoeFryer shares this story. pic.twitter.com/DNdZOvkBLv — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) March 20, 2020

#LightsForLife Belgium 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 there’s always a light at The end of The tunnel 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/d6AmyApR8o — Just me 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 (@daniellasander1) March 18, 2020

