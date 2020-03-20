Christian Siriano Offers to Make Masks for New York Medical Workers Amid Shortage

Christian Siriano has figured out a way to give back to New York in its time of need.

On Friday, the 34-year-old designer offered his sewing services after hearing that medical workers were short on masks amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"If @NYGovCuomo says we need masks my team will help make some. I have a full sewing team still on staff working from home that can help," he tweeted.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo responded to the message, writing: "We're in contact with @CSiriano. Appreciate his help so much. Who's next? Let's do this together, NY!"

Corey Johnson, speaker of the New York City Council, also reacted to Siriano's act of kindness, tweeting: "Thank you @CSiriano! Who else can help? We are #OneNewYork."

Siriano's offer to make masks comes after Cuomo addressed the public on Friday and asked businesses to help manufacture some of the medical supplies that were needed, specifically masks, gloves and gowns.

"If you can make them, we will give you the funding to do it," he said. "I'm asking businesses to get creative."

Any business interested in setting up new operations for making masks should contact Empire State Development at 212-803-3100. Companies that already make masks or other necessary supplies and want to sell them to the state should contact Cuomo’s office at 646-522-8477.

Siriano isn't the only one in the fashion industry stepping up. LVMH, a French multinational corporation and conglomerate specializing in luxury goods including Louis Vuitton, has started making hand sanitizer in its Dior perfume facilities.

"Given the risk of a shortage of hydroalcoholic gel in France, Bernard Arnault instructed the LVMH Perfumes & Cosmetics business to manufacture within their production sites as much gel as needed to support the public authorities," the company shared on Instagram. "Since Monday, the gel has been delivered free of charge daily to the French health authorities and as a priority to the Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Paris."

For the latest on COVID-19, check out the websites of the CDC and WHO as well as ET's hub.

Here's a look at the ways other celebrities are helping out amid this international crisis:

