BEFORE AND AFTER: Photos show coronavirus impact at Disney and Florida beaches

Slowly but surely, Central Florida is experiencing more and more closures to prevent furthering the spread of the coronavirus.

Theme parks are empty, bars and nightclubs are void of music and dancing, but as of now, beaches have not found the same solace. Locals and visitors alike continue to flock to Florida’s famous beaches, despite pleas from health experts and officials to stay home and avoid crowds.

Below you’ll find pictures of Florida hotspots before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. Click through the galleries to see the effects of social distancing and self-isolation.

Disney World: before and during COVID-19 pandemic

Full Screen 1 / 2 Disney World: before the coronavirus pandemic

Universal Orlando: before and during COVID-19 pandemic

Full Screen 1 / 2 Universal Orlando: before the COIVD-19 pandemic

Cocoa Beach: before and during COVID-19 pandemic