Two U.S. Congressmen Announce Positive Coronavirus Tests

Florida Representative Mario Diaz-Balart and Utah Representative Ben Adams announced Wednesday that they have tested positive for coronavirus. They are the first two congresspeople to announce positive diagnoses.

Diaz-Balart stayed in Washington D.C. after voting ended Friday out of "an abundance of caution" because his wife is at high risk due to pre-existing conditions, according to a statement released by the congressman.

"On Saturday evening, Congressman Diaz-Balart developed symptoms, including a fever and a headache," the statement said. "Just a short while ago, he was notified that he has tested positive for COVID-19."

I'm feeling much better. However, it's important that everyone take this seriously and follow @CDCgov guidelines in order to avoid getting sick & mitigate the spread of this virus. We must continue to work together to emerge stronger as a country during these trying times. pic.twitter.com/g5W5vSQIyH — Mario Diaz-Balart (@MarioDB) March 18, 2020

Adams said he also developed symptoms on Saturday after returning from Washington D.C., and that he began isolating himself on Sunday. He said he was tested Tuesday, and he received the positive results Wednesday.

Both Congressmen urged their constituents to take the virus seriously.

Please read my statement on contracting #COVID19. I have self-quarantined since first having symptoms and consulted with my doctor. #utpol pic.twitter.com/upx4NcTvF8 — Rep. Ben McAdams (@RepBenMcAdams) March 19, 2020

-- Originally published by CBS News on March 18.

