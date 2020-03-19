Prince Harry Announces Invictus Games Postponed to 2021 Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Prince Harry is postponing his annual Invictus Games due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Harry made the announcement on Thursday in a video message, noting that the decision to postpone the annual sporting event he founded in 2014, in which wounded veterans compete, was an "incredibly difficult" one to make.

This year's event was set to take place in May in The Hague, Netherlands. He shared that they are hoping to reschedule the games to May or June 2021 depending on the resources available.

"This decision was the most sensible -- and safest -- option for all of you, for your family and everyone else involved in these games," he said. "I know how disappointed you all must be. This is a focus that so many of you need. I would encourage you maintain that focus as best as you can. The good thing is you have an extra 12 or so months to be even fitter, to get even fitter than you already are, to be at your absolute top mental and physical fitness."

Our Patron the #DukeofSussex has released a video message to the #InvictusGames competitors recognising their disappointment at the news, but that it's the best outcome for their safety and recovery. #CoronavirusUpdate #IG2020 https://t.co/STbVVpILeC — Invictus Games Foundation (@WeAreInvictus) March 19, 2020

On Tuesday, a royal source told ET that Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were taking "appropriate measures" to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Like everyone, they're taking appropriate measures and heeding government advice, if and when they are specifically made aware of being in contact with someone who has tested positive, they will act accordingly," the source said.

On Wednesday, the couple sent a reassuring message amid the tough times through their Instagram account. They also said they would be relaying important information to their followers as well as sharing uplifting stories in the coming weeks.

"There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the frontline, or at home," the message reads. "Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring. This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit."

"We often speak of compassion. All of our lives are in some way affected by this, uniting each of us globally," the message continues. "How we approach each other and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important right now. Over the coming weeks, this will be our guiding principle."

