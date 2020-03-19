Prince Albert of Monaco Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Prince Albert II of Monaco has tested positive for COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus.

The 62-year-old prince was tested on Monday morning, and the results were confirmed on Wednesday, multiple outlets report. This appears to mark the first head of state who has publicly confirmed they have contracted the flu-like virus.

Prince Albert, the second child of Princess Grace and Prince Rainier of Monaco, shares 5-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella with his wife, Charlene, Princess of Monaco. According to a statement given to the Associated Press by the palace, his state of health is not a source of concern.

The statement also reveals that the prince is being treated by doctors from the Princess Grace Hospital, is continuing to work from his home office in the palace and is in constant contact with members of his government.

The news comes nearly a week after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, tested positive for coronavirus.

The Associated Press reported that Trudeau's wife was experiencing flu-like symptoms. She began experiencing mild symptoms, including a fever, after returning from a speaking engagement in the United Kingdom.

According to a statement tweeted by Trudeau's communications director at the time, Sophie is to "remain in isolation for the time being," and Justin will continue to self-isolate.

"She is feeling well, is taking all the recommended precautions and her symptoms remain mild," the statement said. "The Prime Minister is in good health with no symptoms."

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Resident' Donates Equipment to Atlanta Hospital Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Queen Elizabeth Moving to Windsor Castle Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Two U.S. Congressmen Announce Positive Coronavirus Tests