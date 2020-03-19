Lana Condor Calls Out President Trump for 'Racist Words & Actions' Toward Asian Community Amid Coronavirus

Lana Condor has a message for President Donald Trump amid his repeated labeling of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, as the "Chinese Virus."

The To All the Boys I've Loved Before star, who was born in Vietnam but raised in the U.S., slammed Trump in a lengthy post on Twitter on Wednesday, criticizing his response to the pandemic, and accusing him of endangering Asian Americans with "racist words and actions."

"You have no idea the ramifications your racist words & actions have on the Asian American community. You simply cannot even fathom the danger you are putting our community in. How dare you. You should be ashamed of yourself," Condor began. "You call yourself a leader? You know what leaders do? They LEAD by setting good examples and ACTION. Something we've yet to see you do."

"You need to take notes on Chinese billionaire Jack Ma who is ACTUALLY leading- by donating tests and millions of masks to AMERICA, bc you haven't," she continued. "Please. Be Better. So we aren't afraid to leave our house in fear someone will verbally or physically abuse us because of your xenophobia."

Trump used the term "Chinese Virus" in a series of tweets earlier this week -- and on Wednesday, he defended himself to reporters, saying it wasn't "racist at all." "No, not at all. It comes from China, that's why. It comes from China. I want to be accurate," he said.

The White House also defended Trump's usage of the term on Twitter. "Spanish Flu. West Nile Virus. Zika. Ebola. All named for places. Before the media’s fake outrage, even CNN called it 'Chinese Coronavirus.' Those trying to divide us must stop rooting for America to fail and give Americans real info they need to get through the crisis."

Spanish Flu. West Nile Virus. Zika. Ebola. All named for places.



Before the media’s fake outrage, even CNN called it “Chinese Coronavirus.”



Those trying to divide us must stop rooting for America to fail and give Americans real info they need to get through the crisis. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 18, 2020

Condor wrote alongside her post on Wednesday, "Be better. To wake up to your chaos is truly a nightmare. Please. Be better. To my followers- be safe. I love you."

💔 Be better. To wake up to your chaos is truly a nightmare. Please. Be better. 💔 To my followers- be safe. I love you. pic.twitter.com/Okbg735cQC — Lana Condor (@lanacondor) March 18, 2020

