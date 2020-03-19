Kim Kardashian Reveals She and Her Sisters Are Social Distancing Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Kim Kardashian West is being a role model and playing it safe! The mother of four took to social media on Wednesday, sharing a throwback pic of herself and her sister Kylie Jenner amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"I was organizing my photos in my phone and found this," she wrote. "Miss my sisters but we are all social distancing and staying away from each other all separately self quarantined. It’s hard but we have to do this for our safety and for everyone else’s. PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus. We will all get through this! #TogetherApart."

Kim's younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, commented on the post, "I miss you!!!!!!!!!!!!" adding several broken heart emojis.

Last week, Kim filmed an Instagram Story, showing her fans how to disinfect and saying that Khloe had dropped off a gift for her kids that she wanted to sanitize first.

"I saw her cough and I'm not down for that," Kim said of Khloe.

The eldest of the siblings, Kourtney Kardashian, has also recently been sick, sharing videos of her 5-year-old son, Reign, helping her on her sickbed.

On Wednesday, Kourtney also shared a highlighted Bible passage talking about epidemics and urging people to follow God at this time.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram Story

Earlier this week, Kourtney shared another cute video of Reign practicing meditation in his pajamas.

"Yes we’re still in our pajamas from the night before and haven’t brushed our hair yet, but we’ve been busy with the important stuff like meditating, reading books, watching movies, baking, dancing around the kitchen, playing dress up, most importantly really slowing down and spending time together," Kourtney captioned the video. "And this baby boy of mine, where does he come up with this stuff?! I reminded him that he has a magic heart unlike anyone else in this world 💕Reigny and I hope you are all taking care of yourselves and each other.✨🙏🏼."

Kylie also shared that she feels particularly prepared for quarantine after keeping her pregnancy with her daughter, Stormi Webster, quiet for months.

Here's how the Kardashians are handling quarantine:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian, Matthew McConaughey & More Celebs Send Encouraging Words Amid Coronavirus Fears

Kylie Jenner Says Staying Inside While Hiding Her Pregnancy Has Prepared Her for Quarantine Life

Kris Jenner Tests Negative for Coronavirus (Exclusive)