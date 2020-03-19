Gal Gadot Sings 'Imagine' With Natalie Portman, Will Ferrell, Sia and More While Self-Isolating

Gal Gadot is encouraging her fans to stay positive... and just sing!

The 34-year-old Israeli actress took to Instagram late Wednesday, sharing a video of herself on "day six in self-quarantine" due to the worldwide spread of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus.

"These past few days got me feeling a bit philosophical. This virus has affected the entire world," she explained. "Everyone. Doesn't matter who you are, where you're from. We're all in this together."

"I ran into this video of this Italian guy playing the trumpet [on] his balcony, to all the other people who were locked inside their homes," she continued. "He was playing 'Imagine' and there was something so powerful and pure about this video. It goes like this."

Gadot then broke out into her own version of John Lennon's "Imagine" with the help of her celebrity friends, including Natalie Portman and Zoe Kravitz. James Marsden, Kristen Wiig, Will Ferrell, Sia, Jimmy Fallon, Amy Adams and Mark Ruffalo were among some of the other stars who joined in.

"We are in this together, we will get through it together," Gadot captioned the star-studded video. "Let’s imagine together. Sing with us ❤ All love to you, from me and my dear friends. #WeAreOne."

For more on how other stars are spending their time while quarantined, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

JoJo Sings Super Catchy Coronavirus-Inspired Lyrics Set to Her Hit Song ‘Leave (Get Out)’

Kim Kardashian, Matthew McConaughey & More Celebs Send Encouraging Words Amid Coronavirus Fears

Idris Elba, Charlotte Lawrence & More Share Coronavirus Diagnoses to Bring Awareness to the Health Crisis