Ellen DeGeneres Tells John Legend and Chrissy Teigen She's 'So Bored' She Wishes She Had Kids

Ellen DeGeneres is not exactly thriving in quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreaks. The 62-year-old talk show host shared several funny videos from her home, calling her celebrity friends.

Reaching out to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, DeGeneres shared a video of herself on the phone, lying on the couch with her legs up resting on the side.

"So you have kids. I wish I had kids right now, I'm so bored," DeGeneres, who has expressed in the past her decision to not have kids with wife Portia de Rossi, quipped.

"Yeah, we're bored too," Legend admitted.

"We're super bored," Teigen agreed.

Teigen and Legend recent did an Instagram Live concert, which featured their two kiddos, Luna, 3, and Miles, 1.

DeGeneres also tried calling Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, who had very unenthusiastic responses, and she wished her pal Adam Levine a happy birthday as he was celebrating at home with his family.

"I'm just sitting here enjoying my wonderful family and just not much other than that," the Maroon 5 frontman said.

The comedian also tried her hand at magic, holding up a deck of cards and attempting to guess the card she picked up. When it didn't quite work as planned, magician David Blaine stepped in to offer some assistance with tricks of his own.

This isn't the only way the stars are keeping busy. Many are turning to TikTok to entertain themselves and their fans. Watch the clip below for more:

