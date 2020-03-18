'Wonder Woman' Lynda Carter Pays Tribute to Late Co-Star Lyle Waggoner

Lynda Carter is opening up and remembering her late Wonder Woman co-star Lyle Waggoner.

The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday, shortly after news first broke of Waggoner's death, to pay tribute to the actor with a black-and-white snapshot from their time on the comic book TV series.

"Lyle Waggoner was a memorable colleague and co-star, but he was also a friend," Carter wrote. "His kindness meant the world to me when I was very young and just starting my career."

Carter played the titular super hero for the three-season run of Wonder Woman from 1975 to 1979, alongside Waggoner, who played Colonel Steve Trevor.

"Lyle and I last spoke in 2018 and I’m so glad we had the chance to catch up," Carter recalled in her touching post. "We talked about how lucky we both were to be surrounded by such wonderful family and friends. I will miss you, Lyle."

The veteran actor died peacefully on Tuesday morning, after a brief illness. He was 84.

Apart from his role on Wonder Woman, Waggoner was also known for his seven seasons starring on The Carol Burnett Show. The actor also hosted the syndicated quiz show, It's Your Bet, in the 1970s and played himself on an episode of That '70s Show in 1999.

Outside of his acting career, Waggoner made a mark on Hollywood with the 1979 launch of Star Waggons, which rented motor homes for actors, makeup departments and more to use on film and TV sets.

Waggoner is survived by his wife, Sharon Kennedy, and two sons, Beau and Jason.

RELATED CONTENT:

Lynda Carter Confirms She's Discussed Appearing in the 'Wonder Woman' Sequel

Lynda Carter and Gal Gadot Embrace at 'Wonder Woman' Red Carpet - See the Pics!

Max von Sydow, 'Game of Thrones' and 'Exorcist' Actor, Dead at 90

James Lipton Dead at 93: Andy Cohen and More Stars React