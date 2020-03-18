'The Bachelorette': Chris Harrison Says 'There Will Be Some Different Guys' When Clare Crawley's Season Films

The men vying for Clare Crawley's heart on The Bachelorette were announced last Wednesday, but now, with filming on hold, host Chris Harrison says "different guys" will be added to the mix.

Warner Bros. announced on Friday that filming for the dating series -- as well as dozens of other TV shows -- had been halted due to concerns about coronavirus. Limo exits, during which the men would meet Crawley at the Bachelor Mansion, were supposed to film Friday night.

On an Instagram Live on Tuesday, Crawley encouraged men to still apply for her season, and that night, Harrison said "it's not such a bad idea."

"It's not out of the realm of possibility [that we'd recast the men]," he said during an Instagram Live with ET's Lauren Zima. The pair have been doing nightly fireside chats to encourage people to stay home amid the pandemic.

"The thought that 25, 30, 35 guys -- everybody that was able to take time off [then would be able to] come back on The Bachelorette... we don't have a set time of when we're going to come back," Harrison noted. Crawley's cast has been released from production and have their phones back. "So, the idea that everybody's just going to be able to take off work and do this again? Probably very slim."

Harrison shared that when filming picks back up, "there will be some different guys." "Maybe it will be completely different guys. Maybe it will be a mixture," he suggested. "Who knows?"

While Crawley has dated younger men before -- including during her time on Bachelor franchise shows like Bachelor in Paradise and Bachelor Winter Games -- some fans didn't think her crop of contestants were age-appropriate. The average age of men on Crawley's season is 29, with contestants ranging from 23 to 42 years old. Crawley is 38.

"I'm all for casting new guys... Is Clare going to date a 23-year-old man? No, she's not," Harrison said on Tuesday. "It's just not going to happen."

ET has reached out to Warner Bros. for comment about additional casting efforts on Crawley's season. See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Bachelorette' Coronavirus Shutdown: How Clare Crawley's Season Is Already Unprecedented and Could Change

Clare Crawley Encourages New Men to Apply for Her 'Bachelorette' Season

'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley Speaks Out After Her Season Is Postponed