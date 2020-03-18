Olga Kurylenko Says She's 'Feeling Better' After Coronavirus Diagnosis
Olga Kurylenko is "feeling better" days after her coronavirus diagnosis.
The actress and model, who revealed she had tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, took to Instagram on Wednesday to update fans on how she was feeling.
"Hello everyone! I’m feeling better today. My fever is gone!" Kurylenko proudly shared, before answering some questions fans had asked her. "How do I know it’s coronavirus and not just a flu? I did a test for coronavirus which came back positive. What are the medicines that doctors prescribed as treatment? NONE!"
"I was told to take paracetamol in case my fever was too high and if I was in too much pain. However, I do take vitamins and supplements. Please note that these vitamins do NOT cure Coronavirus but only help the immune system be stronger in order to fight!" she added, before listing the supplements she's been taking.
View this post on Instagram
Hello everyone! I’m feeling better today. My fever is gone! I hear people can’t figure out where I currently am. I’m in London! How do I know it’s coronavirus and not just a flu? I did a test for coronavirus which came back positive. What are the medicines that doctors prescribed as treatment? NONE! I was told to take paracetamol in case my fever was too high and if I was in too much pain. However, I do take vitamins and supplements. Please note that these vitamins do NOT cure Coronavirus but only help the immune system be stronger in order to fight! here is what I’m taking: Pantothenic Acid- Vitamin B5, also called pantothenic acid and pantothenate, is vital to living a healthy life. Like all B complex vitamins, B5 helps the body convert food into energy. Vitamin E - is a fat-soluble, essential nutrient with anti-inflammatory properties. Vitamin E helps support the immune system, cell function, and skin health. It’s an antioxidant, making it effective at combating the effects of free radicals produced by the metabolism of food and toxins in the environment. Vitamin C - goes without saying I hope! Curcumin (or Turmeric) - anti- inflammatory, antioxidant. Zinc - helps immune system fight bacteria and viruses. I also take colloidal silver but please be careful taking it as some websites have warnings about it as not everyone can take it. Please check if you can take it or you might have health complications. I also take Cell Food but again please check websites online about it as certain people aren’t recommended to take it! Good luck everyone! Кратко на русском: Ребята, сегодня мне лучше! Температура прошла. Я нахожусь в ЛОНДОНЕ! Как я знаю, что у меня коронавирус? Мне сделали тест в больнице, который оказался позитивным. Какое мне прописали лечение? НИКАКОГО! Сказали только пить парацетамол при высокой температуре и болях, что я и делала. Для поддержки иммунитета я пью следующие витамины: Витамин С, Е, Д, B5, Curcumin (Turmeric), Zinc. Внимание! Эти витамины не лечат коронавирус!!! Они только могут помочь иммунной системе бороться с вирусами и инфекцией Всем кто болеет хорошего выздоровления. Всем кто пыт #coronavirus #коронавирус
Kurylenko -- who is recovering in London -- thanked fans for their well wishes, and answered more questions about her diagnosis and treatment on Monday. "Why I’m not in hospital? Because hospitals are full and they are only taking patients that are struggling with life, if I understand correctly. I was told that if I get worse to call an ambulance," she explained. "Where I got tested? In the hospital when an ambulance took me there after I called because my fever was over 39."
"How did I get tested? They took a swab from my throat. Where did I get coronavirus? Impossible to know. It could be anywhere. I could have touched a taxi handle and gotten it from there. It’s on surfaces!" she continued. "For a week my temperature was stable 38. Sometimes up to 38.5. Today it’s come down 🙏."
View this post on Instagram
Thank you to everyone who has sent me well wishes, I’m overwhelmed with everyone’s kindness. I wanted to take this opportunity to answer the most common questions that I’ve been asked regarding Coronavirus. Why I’m not in hospital? Because hospitals are full and they are only taking patients that are struggling with life, if I understand correctly. I was told that if I get worse to call an ambulance. Where I got tested? In the hospital when an ambulance took me there after I called because my fever was over 39. How did I get tested? They took a swab from my throat. Where did I get coronavirus? Impossible to know. It could be anywhere. I could have touched a taxi handle and gotten it from there. It’s on surfaces! For a week my temperature was stable 38. Sometimes up to 38.5. Today it’s come down 🙏 Спасибо всем за поддержку и за тёплые слова!!! Вот ответы на некоторые из ваших вопросов: Почему я не в больнице? Потому, что больницы переполнены и забирают только людей которые борются с жизнью. Мне сказали что если станет хуже звонит опять в скорую. Где мне сделали тест? В больнице куда меня привезла скорая с температурой выше 39. Как сделали тест? Берут мазок в горле. Где я заразилась коронавирусом? Невозможно знать, так как это может быть где угодно! Он на поверхностях. Я могла открыть дверь такси и поймать его с дверной ручки. Неделю моя температура была 38-38,5. Сегодня она уменьшилась 🙏 #Coronavirus #коронавирусp #StaySafe
Kurylenko is one of several stars to have tested positive for coronavirus. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, and more also recently revealed their diagnoses, and have been keeping fans updated on their recovery.
See more in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Prince George and Princess Charlotte's School Moves to Remote Learning Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
The Biggest Cancellations Due to Coronavirus Concerns So Far
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Send Message Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Copyright (c) 2020 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.