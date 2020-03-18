Mariah Carey Reacts to John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Cooking to Her Music: 'Can I Get a Delivery?'

In this time of quarantine (and always), John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are shining examples to the rest of us. The couple went on Instagram Live earlier this week while they were frying chicken, and Teigen was playing Mariah Carey's "Always Be My Baby" in the background.

The 34-year-old model and TV personality sang along to the hit single and talked about the music video in which a couple kisses underwater, saying she always wanted to do that. When Legend brings up the couple's music video for his song, "All of Me," in which they embrace underwater and starts singing the song, Teigen quickly shuts him down.

Carey, who is also quarantined with her family at the moment, loved the exchange, retweeting a video of it and writing, "Yeah John! though you are a legend, it's not always about you! @chrissyteigen@johnlegend The food looks so good though, can I get a delivery?"

Yeah John! though you are a legend, it's not always about you! 🤣 @chrissyteigen @johnlegend The food looks so good though, can I get a delivery? 😋 https://t.co/nWbG4IwdFq — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) March 18, 2020

Legend, 41, didn't seem to take offense to the two ladies ganging up on him and quickly replied, "Fried chicken on the way!"

Fried chicken on the way! — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 18, 2020

Legend and Carey previously collaborated for 2011's holiday song, "When Christmas Comes."

Carey has been sharing her own fun on social media while staying home, doing the Flip the Switch challenge with St. Patrick's Day outfits on Tuesday and washing her hands with her kids in a fun video set to her hit single, "Fantasy."

