Lady Gaga 'Getting Serious' With Boyfriend Michael Polansky, Source Says: 'The Chemistry Is Undeniable'

Lady Gaga is head over heels for her boyfriend, Michael Polansky, a source tells ET.

The 33-year-old singer has been linked to the entrepreneur and investor since December, after she broke off her engagement to talent agent Christian Carino last February. Gaga hasn't been shy about sharing PDA pics with Polansky, going Instagram official with him last month with a steamy photo of her sitting on his lap.

"Gaga is really getting serious with her boyfriend and the chemistry is undeniable," the source says. "At first she wanted to keep it low key and quiet because she had just gotten out of a relationship and thought taking it slow would be good, but they had an immediate connection, so it was tough to keep under wraps. They were spending so much time together, she finally decided to post on Instagram to make it official."

"She wasn't expecting to get so involved so quickly after her last relationship, but she started telling her friends she was completely in love with him," the source continues. "Anyone that has spent any time with them can see the connection. They are completely smitten. Her friends haven't seen her this happy in years. It didn't take long for her friends to adore him too."

The source says that the "Stupid Love" singer and Polansky are also making it work when it comes to spending time together in spite of their busy schedules. Polansky, a Harvard graduate, co-founded and runs Facebook co-founder Sean Parker’s philanthropy foundation -- the Parker Foundation -- which is dedicated to pursuing systemic change in Life Sciences, Global Public Health, Civic Engagement and the Arts.

"Gaga's life is so busy, she is nonstop work most of the time and Michael is supportive of her schedule," the source says. "He can often work remotely so even travels with her."

The source shares that the couple spending even more time together during the coronavirus pandemic has brought them closer. Gaga shared a photo of the two holding hands on Wednesday, and said that they were playing cards and video games to pass the time.

"They both felt social distancing and quarantine was the right thing to do and it's given them time to spend together and focus on one another without work or any other distractions," the source says.

For more on Gaga's new love, watch the video below:

-- Reporting by Adriane Schwartz

RELATED CONTENT:

What It's Like to Find Out Lady Gaga Is Dating Your Ex-Boyfriend

Lady Gaga Shares Selfie With Boyfriend Michael Polansky on 'Day 6 of Self-Quarantining'

Get to Know Lady Gaga's New Boyfriend, Michael Polansky