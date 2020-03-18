Hallmark Channel Schedules Christmas Movie Marathon During Self-Quarantine (Exclusive)

Cooped up inside and wishing you could relive some holiday cheer? You're in luck because Hallmark Channel has set a special Christmas movie marathon weekend to help you get over your self-quarantine blues, ET has exclusively learned.

Starting Friday, March 20 at 12 p.m. ET/PT, Hallmark will air 27 original "Countdown to Christmas" holiday films from recent years, starting with Candace Cameron Bure's A Christmas Detour.

The weekend marathon, a response to fans' desires for a dedicated lineup of feel-good movies to help pass the time amid the coronavirus outbreak, culminates Sunday, March 22 at 6 p.m. ET/PT with Christmas in Rome starring Lacey Chabert.

Other stars featured in the Hallmark weekend marathon include Danica McKellar, Kristin Chenoweth, Torrey DeVitto, Holly Robinson Peete, Chad Michael Murray, Ryan Paevey, Brandon Routh, Adrian Grenier and Jesse Metcalfe.

The debut of Hallmark's In the Key of Love, starring Laura Osnes and Scott Michael Foster, will air as planned Saturday, March 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, as well as preview specials for the network's "Spring Fling" and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries lineups.

To see the full schedule, see below.

FRIDAY, MARCH 20

'A Christmas Love Story' Crown Media

12:00 p.m. ET/PT: A Christmas Detour

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”) and Paul Greene (“Bitten”)

2:00 p.m. ET/PT: Holiday Date

Stars: Brittany Bristow (“Rising Suns”), Matt Cohen (“General Hospital”), Teryl Rothery (“Cedar Cove”) and Bruce Boxleitner (“Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove”)

4:00 p.m. ET/PT: A Christmas Love Story

Stars: Kristin Chenoweth (“Glee”) and Scott Wolf (“The Night Shift”)

6:00 p.m. ET/PT: Mingle All the Way

Stars: Jen Lilley (“Days of Our Lives,”), Brant Daugherty (“Pretty Little Liars”) and Lindsay Wagner (“The Bionic Woman”)

8:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas Under Wraps

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“Let it Snow”), David O’Donnell (“12 Wishes of Christmas”), Brian Doyle-Murray (“The Middle”) and Robert Pine (“Frozen”)

10:00 p.m. ET/PT: Crown for Christmas

Stars: Danica McKellar (“The Wonder Years”) and Rupert Penry-Jones (“Black Sails”)

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

'The Nine Lives of Christmas' Hallmark Channel

12:00 a.m. ET/PT: The Christmas Cottage

Stars: Merritt Patterson (“Forever in My Heart”) and Steve Lund (“Reign”)

2:00 a.m. ET/PT: A Royal Christmas

Stars: Lacey Chabert (“Mean Girls”), Stephan Hagan (“Against the Dark”) and Jane Seymour (“Dr. Quinn: Medicine Woman”)

3:30 a.m. ET/PT: Marry Me at Christmas

Stars: Rachel Skarsten (“Reign”) and Trevor Donovan (“90210”)

5:00 a.m. ET/PT: A Very Merry Mix-Up

Stars: Alicia Witt (“Orange Is the New Black”) and Mark Wiebe (“Sweet Karma”)

7:00 a.m. ET/PT: Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays

Stars: Adrian Grenier (“Entourage”), Kaitlin Doubleday (“Nashville”), Priscilla Presley and Chase Bryant

9:00 a.m. ET/PT: Snow Bride

Stars: Katrina Law (“Spartacus: War of the Damned”), Jordan Belfi (“Surrogates”) and Patricia Richardson (“Home Improvement”)

11:00 a.m. ET/PT: Switched for Christmas

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”), Eion Bailey (“Once Upon a Time”), Mark Deklin (“Grace and Frankie”) and Natasha Bure (“Make It or Break It”)

1:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas at Dollywood

Stars: Danica McKellar (“The Wonder Years”), Niall Matter (“Eureka”) and Dolly Parton (“Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors,” 9 to 5)

3:00 p.m. ET/PT: The Nine Lives of Christmas

Stars: Brandon Routh (“Superman Returns”) and Kimberley Sustad (“A Bride for Christmas”)

5:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas at the Plaza

Stars: Ryan Paevey (“General Hospital”) and Elizabeth Henstridge (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”)

7:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas Town

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”), Tim Rozon (“Schitt’s Creek”) and Beth Broderick (“Sharp Objects”)

SUNDAY, MARCH 22

'Christmas in Rome' Crown Media

12:00 a.m. ET/PT: Picture a Perfect Christmas

Stars: Merritt Patterson (“The Royals”) and Jon Cor (“Shadowhunters”)

2:00 a.m. ET/PT: The Sweetest Christmas

Stars: Lacey Chabert ("Mean Girls") and Lea Coco (“Queen Sugar”)

4:00 a.m. ET/PT: Coming Home for Christmas

Stars: Danica McKellar (“The Wonder Years”), Neal Bledsoe (“The Mysteries of Laura”) and Andrew Francis (“Chesapeake Shores”)

6:00 a.m. ET/PT: Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses

Stars: Jill Wagner (“Teen Wolf”), Matthew Davis (“Legacies”) and Donna Mills (“Knots Landing”)

8:00 a.m. ET/PT: Pride, Prejudice & Mistletoe

Stars: Lacey Chabert ("Mean Girls") and Brendan Penny (“Chesapeake Shores”)

10:00 a.m. ET/PT: Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy

Stars: Paul Greene (“Bitten”), Maggie Lawson (“Psych”), Barbara Niven (“Chesapeake Shores”), Holly Robinson Peete (“21 Jump Street”), Rukiya Bernard (“Van Helsing”), Colin Lawrence (“The Good Doctor”), Ashley Williams (“How I Met Your Mother”) and Jill Wagner (“Teen Wolf”)

12:00 p.m. ET/PT: A Shoe Addict’s Christmas

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”), Luke Macfarlane (“Brothers & Siters”) and Jean Smart (“Designing Women”)

2:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas Under the Stars

Stars: Jesse Metcalfe (“Desperate Housewives”), Autumn Reeser (“The Arrangement”) and Clarke Peters (“The Wire”)

4:00 p.m. ET/PT: Write Before Christmas

Stars: Torrey DeVitto (“Chicago Med”), Chad Michael Murray (“Riverdale”), Grant Show (“Dynasty”), Lolita Davidovich (“How to Get Away With Murder”) and Drew Seeley (“Glory Daze”)

6:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas in Rome

Stars: Lacey Chabert ("Mean Girls") and Sam Page (“The Bold Type”)

