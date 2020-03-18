Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and Wife Reveal Gender of Third Baby

Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley, have exciting news! ET has learned the couple is expecting a baby boy.

Earlier this month, the 33-year old Florida Georgia Line singer and his wife announced they were expecting their third child in a series of adorable photos posted to Instagram.

"We were as surprised as Liv was and as speechless as Luca," Tyler captioned his post, adding "#3under2."

The couple is already proud parents to Olivia "Liv" Rose, 2, and Luca, 6 months.

The lovebirds, who tied the knot in 2015, were surprised with the gender reveal during a recent trip to Africa, according to People.

While at the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, an orphan elephant rescue and rehabilitation program in Kenya, Tyler, Hayley and Liv were surprised with an elephant wearing a blue scarf.

On their trip, the Hubbard family was joined by Tyler's bandmate, Brian Kelley, and his wife, Brittney, who helped with the reveal.

"Thanks @brittneykelley for keeping the surprise and planning this fun reveal at one of our favorite places in the world!" Hayley captioned her Instagram photos.

ET spoke with Tyler months after he and Hayley welcomed Olivia back in 2017. At the time, Tyler even predicted that they'd have three kids one day.

"I think we're going to end up -- if it's God's plan -- hopefully with three kids," Tyler said.

ET caught up with Tyler again after he and Hayley became a family of four, and he revealed that his daughter had taken to being a big sister very well.

"She's doing great. She wakes up talking about baby Luca and wanting to give him kisses and everything," he said. "Knock on wood, there's been no jealousy and stuff like that yet. She's really adjusting well and loves him a lot."

Watch the video below for more on the Hubbards and Florida Georgia Line.

