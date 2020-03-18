'American Idol' Puts Production on Pause Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Another Hollywood production is being suspended amid coronavirus concerns.

ET has learned that due to the quickly evolving situation around COVID-19, American Idolis rolling out additional precautions across production. Filming is currently suspended, and the team is ensuring that contestants get home to their families. The rest of production is working remotely.

For now, American Idol episodes will continue to air as scheduled until the live shows, which are slated to begin in April. The ABC singing competition show will continue to examine things on a week-to-week basis.

Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie have been entertaining audiences during the show's third season on ABC. Just this week, the trio of judges broke from their traditional audition set-up on Sunday and instead took to the top deck of a large boat to recreate an iconic Titanic scene on the front of the yacht.

The trio bunched up together in an adorable parody of Titanic's famous "King of the World" moment. However, given the current context of coronavirus concerns, Perry couldn't help but address the closeness while sharing a clip of the moment to Twitter.

This was before the 6 foot social distance rule...sometimes I wish that always applied between @lukebryanonline @lionelrichie and I 😂 #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/W3CVRgmvYR — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 16, 2020

American Idol is one of many productions that have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak. A number of musical acts have canceled or postponed their shows and tours, including The Rolling Stones, Mandy Moore, the Foo Fighters and Elton John. In addition, a slew of shows and movies have halted production due to the outbreak, including the Avatar sequels, The Matrix 4, The Morning Show and The Prom.

American Idol currently airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

