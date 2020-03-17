Watch Ashley Tisdale Dance to ‘High School Musical’ Song During Self-Quarantine Workout
Ashley Tisdale isn't letting coronavirus get in the way of her fitness regime.
The actress took to Instagram on Monday to share a TikTok video showing her dancing to the High School Musical track, “We’re All In This Together.”
Wearing a long-sleeved, tie-dyed shirt and with her hair pulled into a bun, the 34-year-old actress smiled and sang along as she showed off her moves to the track.
“If you need to work out while on #selfquarantine try this 😂,” she captioned the fun clip. “Hopefully this will brighten your day a little!”
Tisdale is one of many celebrities trying to spread joy, do good and suggest ideas for at-home activities as many quarantine themselves in a bid to contain the virus.
Earlier on Monday, The Killers frontman, Brandon Flowers, shared a video showing him washing his hands to the band’s 2003 hit, “Mr. Brightside.”
Meanwhile, Patton Oswalt delivered a stand-up comedy set from his front yard via Twitter on Monday.
"Watching the videos from Italy Flag of Italy inspired me. Entertainers must offer hope & humor to their neighbors in this time of quarantine,” he captioned the clip.
Stars including Amy Adams and Jennifer Garner have partnered with Save the Children and No Kid Hungry, to get behind Instagram account, Read the Stories, where viewers can watch them read children’s books aloud in a bid to raise money for kids affected by school closures.
