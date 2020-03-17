Kevin Durant Among 4 Brooklyn Nets Players Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Four members of the Brooklyn Nets basketball team have tested positive for coronavirus.

The team released a statement on Tuesday, confirming the news.

“Four Brooklyn Nets tested positive for the COVID-19 virus,” the statement says. "Of the four, one player is exhibiting symptoms while three are asymptomatic. All four players are presently isolated and under the care of team physicians.”

The statement did not name the players who have been infected, however Kevin Durant confirmed that he has the virus to The Athletic NBA. Durrant told the outlet that he is feeling OK and that people should "be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine."

The Nets announce that four players tested positive for COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/S0kAztSG8g — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) March 17, 2020

ESPN journalist Adrian Wojnarowski claimed that the team paid a private company to conduct the tests, which were done after the players returned from San Francisco.

According to the team’s official statement, those who have been in contact with the infected players, including recent opponent team members, are being notified.

“All members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with team medical staff,” the statement says. “The health of our players and staff is of highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything in its power to ensure that those who are affected receive the best care possible.”



Other basketball players who have tested positive for the virus include Utah Jazz members Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, and the Detroit Pistons’ Christian Wood.

Celebrities including Tom Hanks and Idris Elba have also contracted the illness, which has killed thousands of people across the globe.

See more on the virus below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato Share Tips on 'Staying Lit' Amid Coronavirus Quarantine

Idris Elba Shares Health Update From Quarantine After Positive Coronavirus Test

Vanessa Hudgens Responds to Criticism Over Her Coronavirus Comments